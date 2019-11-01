Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report $2.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $4.10 million. Mediwound posted sales of $860,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.12 million, with estimates ranging from $5.89 million to $18.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mediwound.

Get Mediwound alerts:

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mediwound had a net margin of 70.54% and a negative return on equity of 156.56%. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mediwound by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,242. Mediwound has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediwound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediwound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediwound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.