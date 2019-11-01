MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Trading Up 10.9%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) was up 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.02, approximately 197,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 165,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGTX shares. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

The company has a market cap of $480.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

