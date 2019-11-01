Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $62.65 Million Stock Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. trimmed its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Sony were worth $62,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $61.77.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.74.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

