Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Trims Stock Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 391,506 shares during the quarter. Delek US comprises approximately 2.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 3.37% of Delek US worth $92,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.49.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,740. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

