Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.05

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.05 and traded as high as $107.70. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 423,612 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.33 ($117.83).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €96.09.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

