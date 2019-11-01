Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.80). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

MREO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.93 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

