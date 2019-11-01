Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $453.22

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.22 and traded as high as $455.00. Merlin Entertainments shares last traded at $454.70, with a volume of 713,152 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 388 ($5.07).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 453.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 418.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Merlin Entertainments (LON:MERL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 2.50 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (0.50) (($0.01)). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merlin Entertainments PLC will post 2254.9997838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places worldwide. The company operates midway attractions under the Madame Tussauds, The Eye Brand, SEA LIFE, The Dungeons, LEGOLAND Discovery Centres, Seal Sanctuaries, Shreks Adventure, Blackpool Tower, WILD LIFE, Australian Treetop Adventures, Hotham Alpine Resort, Falls Creek, and Little BIG City brands.

