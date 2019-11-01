Michael J. Loparco Sells 3,500 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Loparco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Michael J. Loparco sold 7,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $231,140.00.

Jabil stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Jabil Inc has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8,083.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 183.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

