Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s Largest Position

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 333,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 13.2% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $834,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 96,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,117,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 66,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,848,000 after buying an additional 246,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,895,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495,324. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $145.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,089.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.