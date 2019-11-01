Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $53,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,627. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $140.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

