Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

