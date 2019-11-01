Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

