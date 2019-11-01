Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 150,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

MLR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.77. 34,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $411.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $222.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore H. Ashford III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $257,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,954.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Miller Industries by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 54,880 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $6,158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Miller Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

