Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.38

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

