Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 774.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NERV. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

