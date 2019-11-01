MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum Acquires 5,304 Shares

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum acquired 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $12,305.28.

Shares of MIND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,526. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.38. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

