MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 806.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 819.07. The stock has a market cap of $436.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total transaction of £37,816 ($49,413.30). Also, insider James Thomson purchased 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,767.67).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

