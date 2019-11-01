MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) CEO Sells $555,150.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MKSI opened at $108.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.73. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

