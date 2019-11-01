MNF Group (ASX:MNF) Trading 1.4% Higher

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.25 ($3.72) and last traded at A$5.22 ($3.70), 16,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.15 ($3.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $389.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.19.

In other MNF Group news, insider Rene Sugo 9,065 shares of MNF Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. Also, insider Andy Fung sold 487,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.09 ($3.61), for a total transaction of A$2,482,241.62 ($1,760,455.05).

MNF Group Company Profile (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

