Model N (NYSE:MODN) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.68

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 43155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Model N from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $946.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $70,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 4,326 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $112,995.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,347,250.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $237,992. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Model N by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Model N by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Model N by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

