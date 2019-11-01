Mohawk Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.92 Per Share (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,056,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,845,000 after acquiring an additional 614,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,057,000 after acquiring an additional 232,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,473,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,332,000 after acquiring an additional 172,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $19,536,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

