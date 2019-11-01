Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Update

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

