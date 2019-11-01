Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.85. 45,390,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $304.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average of $292.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

