Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 11,927,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

