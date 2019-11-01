Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $7,613,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,660.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 462,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.56. 1,901,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

