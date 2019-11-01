Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,915 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,915 ($25.02) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,910 ($24.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,932.14 ($25.25).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,597.50 ($20.87) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,577.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,668.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,519.21 ($32.92).

In related news, insider Peter Oswald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,533 ($20.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,650 ($100,156.80). Insiders purchased 5,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,833 over the last 90 days.

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

