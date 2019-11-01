Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 62,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,260. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen lowered Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

