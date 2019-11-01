Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. 707,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. Montage Resources has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $155.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Montage Resources by 36,247.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.