Morgan Stanley Acquires 760,761 Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1,077.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 689,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHN shares. ValuEngine raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Leerink Swann cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

