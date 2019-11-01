Morgan Stanley Buys 139,565 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,565 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.