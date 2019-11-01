Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.95% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

