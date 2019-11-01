Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of NorthWestern worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Williams Capital raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NYSE NWE opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $57.28 and a 52 week high of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.20.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $274.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $293,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

