Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 23.1% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $384.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

