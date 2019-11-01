Morgan Stanley Lowers Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 950

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,367 ($17.86) to GBX 1,239 ($16.19) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,160 ($15.16)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,025.50 ($13.40).

RR traded up GBX 15.60 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 724.60 ($9.47). 5,200,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 753.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 833.82. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 701 ($9.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.11).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £985.50 ($1,287.73). Also, insider Beverly Goulet acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Insiders bought a total of 7,639 shares of company stock worth $5,941,526 in the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

