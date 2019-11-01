Morgan Stanley Sells 22,173 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of KBR by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $145,127.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

