Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0114 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $230,531.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00218569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.01393879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00115942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.