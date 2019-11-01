MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.78 ($139.28).

Shares of MOR traded down €1.45 ($1.69) on Wednesday, reaching €97.65 ($113.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €76.90 ($89.42) and a twelve month high of €114.70 ($133.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -73.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €101.03 and a 200-day moving average of €96.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

