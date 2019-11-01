Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.56

Shares of Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.17. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $56.22 million and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.56.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

