Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 213,132 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

