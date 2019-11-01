Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 32.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after buying an additional 58,906 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.66.

WELL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,764. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

