Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.93. 516,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,042. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $383.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.