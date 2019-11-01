Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.77-7.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.875-7.894 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.80.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 264,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.80, for a total transaction of $46,787,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.