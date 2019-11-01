Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 734 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.78.

Shares of AAPL opened at $248.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $249.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

