Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Issues Earnings Results

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 52.72%.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 754,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on COOP shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

