Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 1,500 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $46,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.39. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.