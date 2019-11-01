Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 280 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Southern were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,614,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,710,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,159,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,354,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.27. 242,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

