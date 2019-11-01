Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 7,500 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 31,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,801. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

