Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 45.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 852,162 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 100,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 68,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

