Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 1,220 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,504.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,227 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $78.99. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,663. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

