Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of MYOV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,350,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 169.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,086,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 274,745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,733,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.